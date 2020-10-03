Smyrna police search for 5 suspects involved in vehicle theft at bowling alley

SMYRNA, Tenn. (WKRN) — Smyrna police are searching for the five suspects they said are responsible for stealing from a vehicle outside a bowling alley.

Police said it happened on September 12, 2020 around 11:30 p.m. at Stars and Strikes Family Entertainment Center on North Lowry Street.

Officers said after the suspects broke into the vehicle, they stole a computer, Nintendo Switch and fireworks. The suspects then discharged the fireworks in the parking lot.

Anyone with more information can call Detective Allan Nabours, 615-267-5434.

No other information was immediately released.