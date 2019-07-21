Sheriff: Death investigation underway in Cheatham County

ASHLAND CITY, Tenn. (WKRN)– Investigators with the TBI and the Cheatham County Sheriff’s Office are working a death investigation.

Authorities tell News 2 deputies were called to a home on the 1100 block Valley View Road on Sunday morning.

According to Sheriff Mike Breedlove, the body of an elderly female victim was found dead inside the home, which she owns.

TBI Agents are working to obtain search warrants. At this time, the victim’s family has been notified.

No arrests have been made. We have a crew headed to the scene.

This is a developing story. Stay with News 2 on-air and online for updates.