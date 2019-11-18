School nurse terminated, arrested for sexual exploitation of a minor

Breaking News
Remains found in Rutherford Co. identified as Devin Bond
CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN)– Clarksville Police say that they arrested Leon Burnett Hensley on Monday.

He is facing a charge of sexual exploitation of a minor.

Hensley was a nurse within the Clarksville-Montgomery County School System. A representative from the school says Hensley was terminated on November 8th, 2019.

He served as a school nurse at Northeast High School.

He was hired by the school system in March of 2017.

He was released after posting a $10,000 bond.

This is an ongoing investigation. If you know any other information, call police.

This is a developing story. Stay with News 2 on-air and online for updates.

