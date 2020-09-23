Putnam County authorities arrest man in connection to ‘Operation Summertime Blues’

PUTNAM COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — The Putnam County Sheriff’s office arrested a man for the manufacture, sale and delivery of methamphetamines.

Authorities said 38-year-old David Travis Morgan was arrested Wednesday in connection to Operation Summertime Blues, in which the Putnam County Grand Jury indicted 26 individuals for illegal drug sale and distribution.

Indictments were the direct result of the PCSO’s Drug Investigative Division. Authorities said deputies will continue to serve and arrest the remaining indicted individuals.