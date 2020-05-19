Putnam County authorities arrest felony fugitive wanted out of Chicago area

PUTNAM COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — The Putnam County Sheriff’s Office said they arrested a felony fugitive wanted out of the Chicago area.

Officials said 25-year-old Trayvon Bostic is wanted for armed robbery by the Elgin Police Department.

On May 15, Putnam County authorities got information that Bostic was residing in Cookevile, Tennessee.

After surveying the area of 2500 West Jackson Avenue, authorities said they saw Bostic get into a vehicle and after verifying his tag verification, surrounded him.

Bostic was taken into custody and placed in the Putnam County Jail. Authorities obtained a fugitive from justice warrant and a detainer was placed for Kane County Illinois Sheriff’s Office.