Proactive police patrols lead to stolen handgun in Berry Hill

BERRY HILL, Tenn. (WKRN) — Police in Berry Hill who were looking to put car burglars out of commission found more than they bargained for during a routine stop of a suspect.

It happened on September 2 on 8th Avenue near a busy tire store.

Berry Hill investigators said, thieves have broken into close to six dozen cars in the last five weeks.

In an effort to catch those responsible, Berry Hill Police saturated the areas where the crimes are taking place.

When Yamil Jimenez and Detective Tony Russo spotted a young man walking near one of these crime scenes carrying a full back pack, the officers got proactive and initiated a friendly conversation.

“We are committed to the citizens of the city,” Jimenez said.

Jimenez said he approached the young man and cordially said, “Hi there. I’m officer Jimenez with the city of Berry Hill. The reason I’m stopping you is because we have had a lot of vehicle break ins in the area.”

That’s when officer Jimenez said he detected an overwhelming odor of marijuana.

The young man is eventually arrested.

Dash cam showed the man distressed by the arrest as he cried out loud, threw his hands in the air and dropped to his knees.

Pending the outcome of the investigation, police have yet to release the his identity.

But investigators told News 2, a further search of the suspect yields contraband that includes, almost $2,000 dollars in what police said is drug proceeds. Police also confiscated a small amount of drugs. But most concerning to Berry Hill officers is a loaded 45 caliber semi-automatic handgun with two 30 round magazines. Police said the gun was stolen during a home burglary in Antioch.

Jimenez said, “We got a stolen gun off the street that could’ve been used in another crime. So those two things make me happy. The proactive police work and the collaborative effort from our agency is not just me working. It is all of us working together. That is how we do things in Berry Hill.”

As far as the auto burglaries, BPD still has a lot of cases to solve. If you have any information, you are urged to call the authorities.