Possible change in venue for homicide case involving a Metro Officer

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN)– Attorneys for a Metro Police Officer charged with murder will try to get his trial moved out of Nashville.

Andrew Delke’s attorneys are planning to argue that many in Nashville have already made up their mind about the case.

They claim that the surveillance video of the shooting has portrayed an unfair picture of what happened.

Officer Delke shot Daniel Hambrick in the back as he ran away. Delke claims a gun was pointed at him, but a TBI Investigator testified that was unlikely.

Delke’s attorneys also point to a survey of people in Nashville. It shows more than 80% of people who know about the case already decided whether the officer is guilty.

Right now, it is not clear where the jury will be selected from.

