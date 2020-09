Murfreesboro police search for assault suspect from Ulta Store Courtesy: Murfreesboro police

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WKRN) — Murfreesboro police are looking for a woman accused of assaulting a manager and shoplifting from a store.

It happened on September 2, 2020 at the Ulta Beauty store on Medical Center Parkway.

Police said the suspect shoplifted more than $1,600 dollars in designer perfume and cologne from the store and assault a manager there.

If you recognize her, call Det. Ed Gorham at 629-201-5507.