NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Metro police said a Williamson County man was arrested on a second degree murder indictment Friday.

27-year-old Robert Cale Thompson, of Thompson Station, was arrested for the heroin-fentanyl overdose death of 22-year-old Derrick Tusie, of Antioch. He died on September 5, 2019.

South Precinct Detectives said Thompson sold Tusie the illegal drugs.

No other information was immediately released.

