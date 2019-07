ANTIOCH, Tenn. (WKRN) — Metro Police are investigating an apparent shooting that took place near Bell Road just before 10 p.m. Tuesday.

Police say a nearby witness heard multiple gunshots near the US Bank on Bell Road, and multiple shell casings were found near at that scene.

According to Metro, the victim was found collapsed in the FedEx parking lot close by.

The victim was transported to the hospital, police state.

