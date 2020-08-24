Police: Serial burglary suspect charged in 3 North Nashville break-ins

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A serial burglary suspect was charged in 3 North Nashville break-ins, according to Metro police.

Police said 50-year-old Darren Hardemon has been convicted of burglary at least 10 times since 1993. He was arrested again Saturday for three residential break-ins at the following locations:

The 600 block of 27 th Avenue North on August 11 th

Avenue North on August 11 The 600 block of 27 th Avenue North on August 10 th

Avenue North on August 10 The 2000 block of 9th Avenue North on May 5th

Police said Hardemon is charged with three counts of aggravated burglary and vandalism.

The state has also issued a parole violation warrant against him. North Precinct detectives continue to follow leads regarding additional burglaries in the area, especially those targeting short term rental properties.

Anyone with information about the recent rash of break-ins or additional suspects is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463.