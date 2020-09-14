Police seek shooters in 2 unrelated crimes outside Gallatin bar

GALLATIN, Tenn. (WKRN) — Gallatin Police are asking for the public’s help to help solve two shootings where cars and businesses were struck by bullets.

Since August 2, police said there have been two shooting calls outside a Longhollow Pike Bar. The shootings took place in the parking lot. Police said the shootings are not connected, except for the location in the bar’s parking lot.

The first incident happened August 2 at 1:30 a.m.

Body cam captured the moments after Gallatin Police respond to the scene.

Two victims showed an officer large bullet holes in the roof of their car.

The victim said, “Dude walks up to the car and says what are you guys doing? He puts his hand on my window and says you need to step out and I say I don’t need to do a &^(&* thing and I put the car in drive and as I pulled off I heard a loud pop. I could’ve been hurt or killed or anything.”

Investigators have warrants for 50-year-old Andrew R. Moore as the shooting suspect. Moore is wanted for two counts of aggravated assault. He was last seen driving a Blue Chevrolet truck.

The motive for the shooting is unknown at this time, but authorities said its a third act of violence in as many months.

It started with a robbery and assault in the parking lot in late July. That’s where police said a woman was beaten in the parking lot and her cell phone stolen and destroyed. Another woman from Gallatin was arrested in connection with that crime.

And a few days ago, on Sept 11. Police said someone fired eight shots at two patrons leaving the bar. They said nobody was hurt.

This shooting is still under investigation.

MPO Jessica Jackson of the Gallatin Police said there’s been an uptick in violence at this bar in the last few months. “Since the coronavirus was going on, we have seen an influx of people coming into the city our bars are seeing more patrons and it could be due to the virus.”

At the September 11 shooting, a bystander talking with an officer said something similar.

“I know Nashville’s closed down and they’re coming here cause of the bars. They be hanging out in the parking lot and over there. Just like last time there was a shooting.”

MPO Jackson added, “I think it is people are looking for somewhere to go to get out of the house. That bar is open, they’re allowing people to come in.”

Because of these violent situations, Gallatin Police have put a solar powdered camera system in the parking lot to monitor for future instances of violence.

In the meantime, if you have any information, call Gallatin Police 615-452-1313.