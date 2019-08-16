Police searching for man charged with first-degree murder from 2017 shooting

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Authorities are searching for Victor Walls III, indicted on first-degree murder for the fatal shooting of 21-year-old Terry Sherrell.

Officers responded to the incident in November 2017 to Judd Drive and found Sherrell wounded from a gunshot wound.

Sherell died the following day. Walls is believed to be responsible for his murder.

Police have attempted to locate Walls who last lived on 17th Avenue North, but have not been successful.

Anyone who knows anything regarding his whereabouts should call Crime Stoppers at (615) 742-7463.