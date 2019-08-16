Breaking News
Report: Earnhardt Jr., wife OK after Elizabethton plane crash

Police searching for man charged with first-degree murder from 2017 shooting

Crime

by:

Posted: / Updated:

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Authorities are searching for Victor Walls III, indicted on first-degree murder for the fatal shooting of 21-year-old Terry Sherrell.

Officers responded to the incident in November 2017 to Judd Drive and found Sherrell wounded from a gunshot wound.

Sherell died the following day. Walls is believed to be responsible for his murder.

Police have attempted to locate Walls who last lived on 17th Avenue North, but have not been successful.

Anyone who knows anything regarding his whereabouts should call Crime Stoppers at (615) 742-7463.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Community Calendar