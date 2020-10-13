Police search for suspects accused of assaulting employee, shoplifting from Franklin sporting goods store

FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WKRN) — Franklin police are searching for the suspects they said assaulted an employee and shoplifted from a sporting goods store in Franklin.

Officers said it happened at the Mallory Lane Academy Sports store.

The suspects caught on camera are seen with armfuls of clothing, attempting to leave the store through an emergency exit.

After an alarm sounded, police said the suspects dropped the clothing and ran out the front door. Police said that’s when one of the suspects hit an employee in the face during the getaway.

All three suspects got into a grey or black Chevy Malibu.

Call Crime Stoppers with any information (615) 794-4000.