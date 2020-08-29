Police search for gunman in shooting near Nashville elementary school

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — One person was shot twice near an elementary school in Nashville, according to Metro police.

It happened Friday night around 9 p.m. in the 200 block of Tampa Drive.

Police said the victim and the suspect are acquaintances and were involved in an argument. During the argument, the suspect fired two shots at the victim, which grazed him in the back of the leg and the lower back side.

The victim has non-life threatening injuries. The suspect left the scene in a dark colored sedan.

The shooting is just a few minutes away from Paragon Mills Elementary School.