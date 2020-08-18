Police search for armed robbery suspect in Smith County

SMITH COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — Police are searching for a man that robbed a truck stop company in Smith County, according to Gordonsville police.

Officers said a man armed with a pistol came to the Pilot Travel Center in Gordonsville. He stuck the gun into the side of the clerk and took money out of both registers. Three men were seen leaving in a newer model silver Ford Focus. If you have any information about this robbery, call the Gordonsville Police Dept at 615-683-6088.

This is a developing story. Stay with News 2 and WKRN.com for updates.