NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Metro police said a pedestrian was killed on Dickerson Pike Saturday night.

It happened around 9:50 p.m. in a dimly lit area.

Police said the pedestrian was trying to cross the street, not at a crosswalk, when they were hit by a vehicle traveling southbound.

The pedestrian died at Skyline Hospital.

The fatal team is investigating.

