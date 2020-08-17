Police: No charges anticipated in ‘apparent misunderstanding’ regarding man who reportedly approached 2-year-old girl in Nashville

Metro police are trying to identify a man who reportedly approached a 2-year-old girl playing in her yard on Tuesday. PHOTOS: MNPD

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — There are no charges anticipated in an apparent misunderstanding last Tuesday that led two young siblings of a 2-year-old girl to believe that a man attempted to take her from her own front yard, according to Metro police.

It happened at the young girls home in the 7800 block of Oakfield Grove.

Police said the man who was driving the older model green four-door sedan was identified and interviewed. The second man who was following him in a silver vehicle was also interviewed by police.

They told detectives they were returning from their lunch break to a nearby construction site where they both work. It appeared that the 2-year-old was close to the roadway, which caused him to stop in anticipation that the child was going to run into the street.

Police said no charges are anticipated against either man.

