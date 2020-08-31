Police: Man wearing MNPD shirt steals tennis shoes from Madison store

MADISON, Tenn. (WKRN) — Metro police are searching for the man who stole a pair of tennis shoes from a store while wearing a t-shirt with the MNPD insignia on it.

Police said this happened on Thursday at the Burkes Outlet store at 1615 Gallatin Pike North around 11:45 a.m.

The suspect also wore a red ball cap, cargo pants and appeared to have a tattoo on the inside of his left arm. He left in a silver Nissan Altima.

If you recognize this man, call Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463.

