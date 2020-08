NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A man was shot through his leg in North Nashville, according to Metro police.

It happened Saturday on Seventeenth Avenue North near Century Street.

Police said the victim was shot through his leg and was taken to Vanderbilt. His condition is serious, but stable.

Detectives responded and said the investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story. Stay with News 2 and WKRN.com for updates.