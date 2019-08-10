Police: Man held woman against her will in Madison

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Metro police arrested a man accused of holding a woman against her will and threatening to release his dog after her if she tried to leave.

Frank Teasley, 61, is charged with kidnapping.

Officers were called to Madison Industrial Drive Thursday for a welfare check. A man called police saying he was called by a woman who told him she was being held inside a camper van by Teasley.

According to an arrest affidavit, officers went to Teasley’s camper van and found the woman inside.

Officers interviewed the victim who reported she was physically and sexually assaulted and prevented from leaving by Teasley. She told officers she tried to leave several times but was pushed to the ground by Teasley when she did so. “He also threatened to release his dog after her if she tried to leave,” according to the affidavit.

Officers say Teasley took the victim’s phone.

It’s unclear how Teasley knew the victim.

