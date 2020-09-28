Police: Kentucky man sleeping in Nashville Waffle House parking lot arrested, found with drugs, guns

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A Kentucky man who decided to take a nap inside his vehicle outside of a Nashville Waffle House was arrested for several drug and gun charges, according to Metro Police.

It happened around 5:30 a.m. Sunday at the Trinity Lane Waffle House. Metro police said 27-year-old Ralph Cole, of Hopkinsville, was sitting in his pickup truck, possibly passed out when they arrived.

Ralph Cole, Courtesy: Metro Police

A citizen called the tip into police after claiming to see a shotgun under the man’s legs. Officers said they saw several bags of marijuana on the passenger seat.

Officers opened the passenger door and removed the gun, marijuana, a backpack and a pistol hidden under the drugs before waking Cole up.

Officers said they also discovered 55 grams of meth, 4.5 grams of Ecstasy, 29 assorted pills, ¾ pound of apparent psilocybin mushrooms and $1,858 cash inside of the vehicle. The vehicle was impounded.

Courtesy: Metro Police

Courtesy: Metro Police

Courtesy: Metro Police

Courtesy: Metro Police

Cole told officers he was on his way back from a ‘hippie concert’ and denied having any knowledge of the drugs. He remains in jail on a $128,000 dollar bond for several drug and gun charges.

No other information was immediately released.

