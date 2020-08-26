Police: Jackson man sentenced to 25 years in prison following rape of elderly Murfreesboro woman

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WKRN) — A serial rapist already serving time for other sex crimes, received 25 years in prison for the rape of an elderly woman in Murfreesboro, according to police.

MPD said 21-year-old Chriteris Allen, of Jackson, Tennessee, was sentenced to 25 years in prison following the rape of an 85-year-old woman in Murfreesboro.

Police said after confessing to raping the woman, Allen told police he did it because he was ‘bored’.

Allen was sentenced by Rutherford County Circuit Court Judge David Bragg on Friday, August 21.

Allen was found guilty of aggravated rape and robbing the elderly victim at gunpoint at her Sunset Drive home in 2017.

He was 18 years old at the time.

Allen was previously found guilty of raping three women in Jackson and Madison County. He was sentenced to 44 years in prison. He faces a total of 69 years.

Allen is serving his time at the Whiteville Correctional Facility in Hardeman County in West Tennessee.