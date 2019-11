NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Police have issued an arrest warrant for 45-year-old Miguel Planas. They say he was the driver of a van that hit a pedestrian on Nolensville Pike and Elysian Fields Road back on August 25th.

The victim, 49-year-old Lino Vargas Gutierrez, died nearly a month after that crash.

Planas is last known to have lived in South Nashville, but has reportedly fled to Florida.