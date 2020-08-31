Police: Family of Murfreesboro murder victim seeks justice

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WKRN) — The family of a murder victim in Rutherford County is seeking justice, according to Murfreesboro police.

Police said the family of 24-year-old Mario Santiago Dominguez is hoping to find closure.

Dominguez was shot and killed at his home at Northfield Commons Apartments on Willowbrook Drive, on August 27, 2020 around 9:00 p.m.

Police said Dominguez and his roommate were the victims of an apparent attempted robbery. The suspect tried to go into their apartment and fired through the front door.

Dominguez was standing on the other side of the door and was hit by a bullet. He died later at Saint Thomas Rutherford Hospital.

Detectives have a vague description of the possible male suspect. If you have any information about this murder, call the Murfreesboro Police Department Criminal Investigations Division and speak with Detective Richard Presley at 629-201-5615, the main CID line at 615-893-2717, or email 0363@murfreesborotn.gov.