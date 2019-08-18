Police: Couple evades officers for hours in stolen car

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Metro police arrested a couple after tracking them in a stolen car for several hours, according to an arrest affidavit.

Larry Groves and Karlee Kenison are charged with theft, evading and drug possession.

Around 7:30 a.m. Saturday. officers were advised to be on the lookout for a blue Honda Civic that was reported stolen by West Precinct officers.

Officers parked at a gas station along Murfreesboro Pike near East Thompson Lane noticed a vehicle matching that description with two people inside.

As officers approached the vehicle, they said the driver, Kenison, was uncooperative and refused to step out of the car.

When officers tried to get further details, police said Kenison told them the car belonged to her boyfriend.

After several continuous attempts by Metro Police to get the woman to comply, officers said Kenison and Groves fled the scene onto Murfreesboro Pike.

At that time, the vehicle continued to evade officers, who did not pursue it.

According to the affidavit, a short time later the owner of the stolen vehicle called police to advise that he was able to track a cell phone in the car to East Nashville.

East Precinct officers did not locate the vehicle.

The next update given was a possible sighting of the vehicle near Claiborne Street in Hermitage.

Officers in the area observed the vehicle traveling east on Green Street approaching Fairfield Avenue, with Kenison still behind the wheel.

At that time, officers tried to pull the vehicle over.

According to the affidavit, the stolen car sped onto I-40 Eastbound and officers did not pursue.

Then around 10 a.m., police said the stolen vehicle was located in the Whispering Oaks apartment complex, along Tanglewood Court.

As the vehicle began to flee the apartment complex, officers deployed spike strips and successfully disabled all four of the vehicle’s tires.

According to the affidavit, the vehicle evaded officers for a third time after hitting the spike strips.

Police said responding K-9 officers began to pursue the vehicle, which finally stopped along Sidco Drive.

Kenison and Groves were then taken into custody without incident.

