Police: Convicted felon wanted on several charges captured in Franklin

FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WKRN) — A convicted felon who was out on probation, and wanted after failing to appear on several serious charges is now in custody, according to Franklin police.

Police said 21-year-old Nicholas Owens was wanted on charges of Aggravated Assault, Aggravated Burglary, and Auto Burglary.

Owens fled from a home on Grenadier Drive, in Franklin, where deputies tried to take him into custody. Citizen calls helped aid in the capture of Owens. He was taken in less than an hour later.

Owens was taken into custody outside a home on Arsenal Drive. An elementary school nearby was told to shelter in place during the incident.

That order was lifted following his capture.

No other information was immediately released.