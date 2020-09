NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Metro police are investigating after two people were shot in North Nashville.

It happened around 1:00 a.m. at Jefferson Street/27th Avenue North.

Police said two male victims were shot, one in the face, the other in the torso. Both victims were taken to Vanderbilt with non-life threatening injuries.

Police said the suspect vehicle is a dark two-door sedan.

