Police: 2 shot at hotel on Brick Church Pike

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Metro police said two people were shot at a hotel on Brick Church Pike.

It happened around 1:30 a.m. Sunday morning at the Days Inn hotel.

Police said they were called to the scene for a shooting. Upon arrival, officers found a small crime scene.

Two victims then came into Skyline Medical Center with nonlife threatening gunshot wounds.

Police said both victims are being uncooperative with detectives at this time.

The investigation is ongoing.

