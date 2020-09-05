Police: 2 hurt in Midtown shooting

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Metro police said two people were hurt in a shooting in Midtown.

It happened around 12 a.m. at 120 21st Avenue North.

When officers got there, they did not locate any victims, but they did find shell casings in the street.

Two male victims showed up at St. Thomas Midtown Hospital with gunshot wounds. Those injuries are non-life threatening.

There is no suspect description at the time. Detectives are investigating.

