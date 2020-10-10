Police: 2 hospitalized following shooting, traffic crash in Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Metro police said two people were hospitalized after a shooting in Nashville.

It happened around 11:55 p.m. Friday night at Lafayette and Lewis Street in Nashville.

Police said a traffic crash occurred where a sedan hit a female pedestrian who was crossing the street. The male driver stopped to check on the pedestrian, and was shot multiple times in the leg.

The victim told police he did not see any suspects. At this time, it is unknown if there is a relationship between both victims.

Both victims were transported to Vanderbilt University Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries.

The investigation is ongoing.

