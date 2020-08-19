Police: 2 hospitalized following shooting outside Clarksville bar

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Police are investigating after a couple was shot outside a bar early Wednesday morning in Clarksville.

It happened around 3 a.m. in the 2200 block of Lowes Street.

Police said two couples became involved in an altercation inside of a bar there. One of the couples was asked to leave by the management of the business. As the couple was leaving, threats were made to come back and “shoot up the place”. Soon after, the couple that was asked to leave returned to the parking lot of the business and became involved in another altercation with the same couple from before.

During this altercation, gunshots were fired and the couple that was originally asked to leave, was shot.

Both the man and woman were taken to a hospital and their current condition is unknown.

This is an ongoing investigation.