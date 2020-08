NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — One person was shot in the pelvis Saturday at a hotel in Nashville, according to Metro police.

It happened at the Best Western Inn in the 2400 Block of Brick Church Pike.

Police said the victim was found in the parking lot with a gunshot wound to their pelvic area. The victim said he was shot by suspects in a silver sedan.

He was taken to Vanderbilt with non-life threatening injuries.

