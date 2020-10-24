Police: 1 shot in North Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Metro police are investigating after they said a woman was shot in North Nashville Friday night.

It happened around 9 p.m. in the 3000 block of Clarksville Pike.

Metro police said they believe a female victim was involved an an argument with a black male with long dreads when he pulled out a handgun and shot her in the arm.

The victim sustained non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to the hospital for treatment.

Detectives are investigating. No other information was released at this time.

