Police: 1 shot following traffic accident in Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — One person was shot following a traffic accident in Nashville, according to Metro Police.

It happened shortly after 12:00 a.m. Saturday in the 1200 Block of Gallatin Avenue. Officers were flagged down by the victim, who had been shot in the foot.

The victim told officers he was involved in a traffic accident with a dark-colored sedan. When he got out of his vehicle to check on the damage, the people in the sedan started shooting in his direction, and the victim was shot in the foot.

The sedan then left the area. The victim has non-life threatening injuries. This is an ongoing investigation.

