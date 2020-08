NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A man is dead after being shot in East Nashville, according to Metro police.

Police said it happened around 12:45 a.m. in the 2500 Block of Dickerson Pike.

Officers arrived to find a man dead, he had been shot.

There is no current suspect description.

Detectives are on the scene and the investigation is ongoing.

