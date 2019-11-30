Police: 1 injured during drive-by shooting in Antioch

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Metro police are investigating after a shooting in Antioch Saturday afternoon.
The call came in after 1:40 p.m. at 3245 New Towne Road.
According to reports, two suspects driving a white BMW followed a person to this residence. A man with dreadlocks is said to have gotten out of the vehicle and opened fire hitting a person inside the home.
According to authorities, the victim is in his 20s and was shot in the knee and transported to Vanderbilt Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries.
The two suspects whereabouts are still unknown.
This investigation is ongoing.
