Police: 1 injured during drive-by shooting in Antioch

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Metro police are investigating after a shooting in Antioch Saturday afternoon.

The call came in after 1:40 p.m. at 3245 New Towne Road.

According to reports, two suspects driving a white BMW followed a person to this residence. A man with dreadlocks is said to have gotten out of the vehicle and opened fire hitting a person inside the home.

According to authorities, the victim is in his 20s and was shot in the knee and transported to Vanderbilt Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries.

The two suspects whereabouts are still unknown.

This investigation is ongoing.

