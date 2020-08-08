Police: 1 hospitalized following Germantown shooting

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – One person was taken to the hospital after being shot in Germantown, according to Metro police.

Police said the shooting happened at 1020 11th Avenue North in Germantown around 10:45 a.m.

They arrived to the scene after someone called in to report hearing six gunshots in the area. Officers found the crime scene a short time after. Several minutes later, the victim arrived at Centennial with a gunshot wound. The victim was shot in the shoulder and has non-threatening injuries.

This is an active investigation.

