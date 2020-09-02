Police: 1 charged with criminal homicide following North Nashville shooting

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Metro police said a man was charged with criminal homicide following a shooting in North Nashville.

Police said 27-year-old Zamar Redmond is responsible for the fatal shooting of 26-year-old Andre L. McDonald near the intersection of 12th Avenue North and Jefferson Street on June 22.

Police said Redmond is the gunman who allegedly shot McDonald during an illegal drug transaction. The two men reportedly argued before the shooting took place.

Redmond was located at a residence in Madison, and taken into custody.

Redmond is also charged with attempting to rob another man who was with McDonald. Police said Redmond has prior convictions of: aggravated robbery, robbery, aggravated burglary, and cocaine possession.