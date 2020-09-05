Pedestrian killed in motorcycle collision in Madison

MADISON, Tenn. (WKRN) — Metro police said one person is dead after a motorcyclist hit them.

Police say it happened around 9:40 p.m. Friday night on Myatt Drive in Madison.

Police said the pedestrian was hit by the motorcyclist while in the roadway. The pedestrian was taken to Skyline and pronounced dead. The motorcyclist was also taken to the hospital, but with minor injuries.

The fatal team is currently investigating the cause of the crash.

