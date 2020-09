ANTIOCH, Tenn., (WKRN) — Metro police are investigating a shooting that happened in the Huntington Square shopping complex in Antioch Tuesday afternoon.

Shots were fired around four o’clock. Officers on the scene told News 2 one person was injured in the shooting and transported to a nearby hospital. Police did not release any information about a suspect.

