One dead, one injured in Labor Day shooting in Murfreesboro

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WKRN) — Murfreesboro police are investigating a shooting that left one man dead and another injured just before noon Monday.

Police responded to the 4800 block of Laura Jeanne Boulevard to a shots fired report. When they arrived on scene, they say one man was found dead.

According to police, an EMS ambulance was flagged down by a car on Florence Road near Madison Pike. Police say one of the people in the car was suffering from a gunshot wound. He was treated on scene and then taken to Vanderbilt Medical Center.

The suspect’s car was cut off by a THP trooper and Rutherford County deputy. The car ended up crashing which resulted in three other vehicles colliding at the intersection of Medical Center Parkway and Thompson Lane.

The driver of the fleeing car and a passenger were arrested.

Tennessee Highway Patrol is investigating the crash and Murfreesboro police are working the homicide and shooting.

This is a developing story. Stay with News 2 on-air and online for updates.