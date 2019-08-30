Nearly 7,000 heroin pills linked to overdose deaths seized from Madison business

MADISON, Tenn. (WKRN) — After serving a search warrant at a Madison business, police seized thousands of heroin pills, stolen guns, other drugs and drug paraphernalia.

33-year-old Kinglsey Acheampong was arrested Friday after police say the 6,668 blue pills had been shipped overtime from Mexico to his business- Kings Crown Auto Repair on E. Old Hickory Boulevard.

According to Metro, these type of pills have been responsible for overdose deaths across the U.S. as people ingest them thinking they are taking Oxycodone.

In addition to the pills, police seized over 2.5 pounds of marijuana, drug paraphernalia and five pistols. Police say four of the weapons were stolen.

Acheampong has a felony drug conviction out of Virginia.

He posted his $35,000 bond, and is no longer in jail.