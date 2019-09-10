Nashville vocal coach indicted for sexual abuse of a minor

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKEN) — A Davidson County Grand Jury has indicted a local vocal coach for allegedly sexually abusing a female minor over the course of several years.

Laurence “Buzzy” Orange owns Buzzy Orange Studio of Voice on 18th Avenue South. According to Metro, Orange is charged with sexually abusing a minor while she was between ages 5 and 11. Police say the victim is now 15.

The 73-year-old is charged with 10 counts of rape and 11 counts of aggravated sexual battery.

Metro says Orange knew the victim outside of his business.

Police are urging anyone with concerns regarding Orange’s behavior around clients should contact MNPD’s Youth Services Division at 615-862-7417.

Orange was arrested Saturday and is currently in jail on a $200,000 bond.