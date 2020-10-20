NAACP demands federal investigation into Metro Police officer involved in deadly shootout

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The NAACP is demanding a federal investigation into a Metro Police officer involved in a deadly shootout.

The shootout happened near the popular Pharmacy burger restaurant in East Nashville in October of 2018.

De’Angelo Knox was reportedly involved in this shooting at the intersection of West Eastland and Mcferrin Avenue.

It involved several cars. As Knox appeared to run away from the other gunmen, he was shot and fell to the ground, later dying.

The NAACP said the fatal shot came from a Pharmacy security guard, who opened the restaurant door and fired his weapon.

That same security guard was hired as a Metro Police Officer just weeks after the shooting.

Sheryl Guinn, President of the Nashville branch of NAACP said, “As he was running away from the gunmen. and past the Pharmacy burger restaurant, the male white Pharmacy burger security guard who was working inside the restaurant, opened the Pharmacy burger door and for no justifiable reason stood in the doorway and shot Mr. Knox in the back of the head.”