Murfreesboro police search for suspect accused of stealing merchandise from sporting goods store

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Detectives need the public’s help in identifying the person they said stole $300 dollars worth of items from a sporting goods store in Murfreesboro, according to a release from Murfreesboro Police.

It happened on October 22, 2020 at the Sportsman’s Warehouse on N. Thompson Lane.

The release stated the man was caught by Loss Prevention outside and recovered the stolen property before the suspect left.

He got into a possibly black Nissan pickup and left the business.

Police said the man is also a possible suspect in other theft cases at this location as well as several nearby businesses.

If you have any information that could help police identify him, contact Detective Shan Harris at 629-201-5536 or email 0499@murfreesborotn.gov