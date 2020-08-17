Murfreesboro man faces several charges after pointing gun at off-duty deputy in Rutherford County

RUTHERFORD COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — A man was arrested for pointing a handgun at an off-duty Rutherford County Sheriff’s deputy on I-24 Sunday, according to Rutherford County authorities.

Authorities said 50-year-old Antoine Washington, of Murfreesboro, is facing several charges after pointing a gun at a deputy near the Medical Center Parkway exit.

Cpl. George Barrett said the deputy followed Washington who was speeding, wove between cars and ran a red light.

Barrett reported the off-duty deputy told him he changed lanes and noticed Washington tail-gating him.

“The suspect allegedly went to lane two, pulled alongside and used his fingers as if it were a gun,” Barrett reported. “The suspect then allegedly brandished a silver handgun and pointed it” at the off-duty deputy.

Other deputies responded to the Dollar General store on West Northfield Boulevard where they saw Washington with the handgun on his waistband. They tried to stop him, but he was able to go into the store and came out without the gun.

Another deputy found the gun on a counter inside the store.

Washington was taken into custody. He was identified as being a convicted felon for an aggravated assault conviction.

He is being charged with reckless endangerment with a weapon, tampering with evidence, evading arrest, aggravated assault with a firearm, possession of a weapon by a convicted felon, reckless driving, eighth offense of driving on a revoked license and felony possession of marijuana.

Washington is being held on $22,000 dollar bond at Rutherford County Adult Detention Center. He’s expected in General Sessions Court on August 18.

This is a developing story. Stay with News 2 and WKRN.com for updates.