MTSU football player arrested, charged with two counts of rape

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Reginald “Zeke” Cobb has been arrested by the Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office and charged with two counts of rape. The charges stem from a September 2018 incident.

He was arrested Monday after being indicted by a Rutherford Co. grand jury. His bond is set at $60,000.

His first court hearing is set for Nov. 25 at 9 a.m. in Rutherford Co.

Cobb is a junior wide receiver at Middle Tennessee State University.

He is a native of Dalton, GA.

This is a developing story. Stay with News 2 on-air and online for updates.