Mt. Juliet police attempting to make contact with possible suspect inside home

MT. JULIET, Tenn. (WKRN) — Mt. Juliet Police and their Special Response Team are trying to make contact with a possible burglary suspect inside a home.

Law enforcement responded to the report of a suspicious car in the 300 block of Fescue Drive.

Photo: Mt. Juliet Police

After an officer made contact with the unknown person who was leaving the home, that person went back inside.

The homeowners told police they believe the situation was a burglary. Officials say they think the suspect is still inside the home.

Crisis Negotiators are on scene attempting to make contact with the possible suspect.

According to Mt. Juliet Police, the threat is isolated to the Fescue Drive scene.