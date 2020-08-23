Mt. Juliet church vandalized overnight due to Roger Stone event next weekend

MT. JULIET, Tenn. (WKRN) — A church in Mt. Juliet was vandalized Saturday night due to an event they will host next week, according to Pastor Greg Locke and the Wilson County Sheriff’s Office.

Locke told News 2 the Global Vision Bible Church on Lebanon Dirt Road was vandalized with graffiti due to the church’s Roger Stone event next weekend

He said it fuels the fire for his congregation.

Graffiti was spray painted on buildings, the side of a rental tent, rental folding chairs and on the church sign.

No entry was made to the inside of the church.

Suspects are currently unknown, but there will be extra patrol at the church.